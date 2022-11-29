Limpopo farmer awoken by gunfire, his wife shot and injured by unknown assailants

Pretoria - The police at Mara, in the Vhembe District, have launched a manhunt following an attempted murder and house robbery incident, which took place in the early hours of Monday at Goedgedacht Farm. “Preliminary investigations indicated that the owner of the farm was sleeping with his wife when he experienced numerous gun shots aimed at them (from) outside of the house,” Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said.

“The farm owner retaliated, and an unknown suspect managed to flee the scene on foot.” Moments later, the farmer realised his wife had been shot in the upper left leg. She was immediately rushed to hospital for medical treatment. “The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage, but police investigations are under way,” said Ledwaba.

“A manhunt of an unknown suspect is ongoing, and anyone with information that can aid with his apprehension is requested to urgently contact the investigating officer Sergeant Mukwevho on 063 684 3018, acting branch commander, Warrant Officer Maluleke on 0824147048, the Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or the My SAPS App.” Ledwaba said police investigations are continuing. Earlier this year, two people were arrested in connection with the murder of a 74-year-old Limpopo-based farmer and his wife during a home robbery.

At the time, Ledwaba said the unidentified farmer and his wife perished after their farmhouse was allegedly set on fire during the house robbery on their farm at Levubu outside Thohoyandou. “The suspects were apprehended during the day following a massive manhunt, which was launched by a task team and the police in Levubu following the implementation of the 72-hour activation that was ordered by the provincial commissioner (Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe) after the incident,” said Ledwaba. “Preliminary police investigations revealed that the farmer and wife were allegedly accosted by suspects who ransacked the farmhouse, and took several items, including firearms, and loaded them into the family vehicle. They apparently then set the house alight before leaving.”

