Limpopo girl, 15, gang-raped by three men while visiting her aunt

Police at Ritavi, in Limpopo, have opened a rape case following the gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl at Dan village in the Mopani District. The horrendous incident happened on Tuesday afternoon, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“According to police report at this stage, the victim who is a resident at Muhlaba Cross village visited her aunt at Dan village. While sitting outside the house with her cousin, they were approached by three unknown males who forcefully took the 15-year-old inside the house and undressed her,” said Mashaba. “Unfortunately, the victim was raped by the trio who left her inside the house and fled the scene on foot to evade an arrest.” Three men are being sought by the police in Limpopo after they raped a 15-year-old girl at Dan village. File Picture After the ordeal, the teenage girl told her aunt and the incident was immediately reported to police.

A case of three counts of rape was opened. “A manhunt of the unknown suspects has been launched to apprehend the suspects,” said Mashaba. Police investigations are still continuing and are requesting anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, or the nearest police station or My SAPS App.

Three Mpumalanga rapists - Sikhumbuzo Jacob Hlophe, Thokozani David Hlophe, and Thokozane Obert Zwane have been sentenced to 18 years in prison each for the December 2018 gang-rape of a 16-year-old girl. Picture: SAPS Earlier on Thursday, IOL reported that three rapists have been sentenced in Mpumalanga for a horrific gang rape incident which took place in a vehicle five years ago. The victim was 16-years-old at the time when she was gang-raped in a vehicle belonging to one of the accused men. The vehicle was parked at a tavern in the town of Morgenzon, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala.

“It was heard in court that the trio, Sikhumbuzo Jacob Hlophe, 38, Thokozani David Hlophe, 28, and Thokozane Obert Zwane, 30 raped the victim in December 2018,” Mohlala said. “The incident was reported to the police and the case was assigned to Standerton family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit where investigators worked tirelessly and conducted an intense investigation.” The rapists were each sentenced to 18 years behind bars.