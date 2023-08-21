Limpopo Grade 12 learner dies after fight at matric school camp

A Grade 12 learner has been killed following a fight on a school camp at the Mpirwabirwa Secondary School. Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson, Mike Maringa, said Willem Ngoepe died on Friday after he was allegedly hit on the head with an object by another learner at the matric school camp.

"The incident happened at Mpirwabirwa Secondary School on Thursday evening and the learner succumbed to injuries the following day. Social workers will be dispatched to the school on Monday to offer psycho-social support," he said. Limpopo member of the executive council for education Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya has sent a message of condolences to the Ngoepe family following the untimely death of their son. The matter has been reported to police.