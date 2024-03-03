Limpopo man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man during a drinking spree

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of a man he had been consuming alcohol with.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim during a drinking session at a liquor store in GaMampa Village in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect and the victim, 31, were allegedly drinking together when a dispute erupted between them.
“The suspect purportedly brandished a sharp object and inflicted a fatal stab wound to the victim's forehead. Police and emergency medical services were promptly called to the scene. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead upon their arrival,” said Ledwaba.
A murder case was opened and the suspect was arrested at the liquor establishment.
The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe said there was a surge of violent incidents at liquor outlets throughout the province and strongly condemned the senseless loss of lives.
"The incidents characterized by brutal and unnecessary violence have not only led to loss of lives but also instil fear in the community, hindering the peaceful and lawful conduct of business," said Lieutenant Hadebe.
