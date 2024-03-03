Limpopo man arrested for allegedly fatally stabbing another man during a drinking spree

A 30-year-old man is expected to appear in the Mecklenburg Magistrate’s Court charged with the murder of a man he had been consuming alcohol with. The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim during a drinking session at a liquor store in GaMampa Village in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspect and the victim, 31, were allegedly drinking together when a dispute erupted between them. “The suspect purportedly brandished a sharp object and inflicted a fatal stab wound to the victim's forehead. Police and emergency medical services were promptly called to the scene. Tragically, the victim was pronounced dead upon their arrival,” said Ledwaba. A murder case was opened and the suspect was arrested at the liquor establishment.