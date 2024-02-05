Limpopo man arrested for murder after 68-year-old girlfriend hit in the face with a brick

A Limpopo man is expected to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court soon for murder after he allegedly bludgeoned his 68-year-old girlfriend. The incident took place at about 4am in the Ramotshinyadi village in the Mokwakwaila policing area under Mopani District on Sunday, February 4.

The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said police were summoned to a local clinic and upon arrival found the lifeless body of an elderly woman lying on the bed. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect, who is a boyfriend to the deceased, found the victim sleeping at their residence. Suddenly, a fight ensued and resulted in a 68-year-old woman being hit with a brick on the forehead and she collapsed. “The members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were assigned to transport the victim for medical treatment, but she succumbed to severe wounds upon arrival at the hospital,” Ledwaba said.

After the woman was declared dead by medical personnel, police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect until his arrest. “The suspect, whose age is still to be determined, will appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate court soon facing charges of murder. Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said. In a separate incident, a 23-year-old man is expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on Monday, February 5.

The suspect faces a charge of murder after he allegedly stabbed a man during an apparent altercation with his mother on Friday next to a tavern. The victim died in hospital. “Preliminary reports indicate that the suspect was at his house when one of his neighbours notified him that someone was assaulting his mother next to a local tavern. He immediately grabbed a knife and rushed to the scene. He found the male victim arguing with his mother. He pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in his upper body, and fled the scene,” Ledwaba said.