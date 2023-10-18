Limpopo man sentenced to 85 years in prison for murder and house robberies

The Polokwane High Court handed down an 85-year imprisonment sentence to a 29-year-old man who was involved in a series of house robberies and murder incidents that took place in Mankweng in 2021 and 2022. Stephen Botabota was convicted in connection with five robberies, one housebreaking, and a murder.

In court, Botabota was revealed to have targeted University of Limpopo students in rented residences outside campus. A firearm was used to threaten the victims before their laptops and cellphones were stolen. The murder charge against Botabota pertains to the attack on a 37-year-old male on April 17, 2021, causing him to collapse after being struck with a stone on his forehead. The victim was transported to Mankweng Hospital but ultimately died from his injuries.