Limpopo man stabs girlfriend 10 times in the neck before stabbing son 12 times in the heart

Pretoria – The High Court in Polokwane has sentenced 45-year-old David Matjila of Burgersfort to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Farina Valencia Mahlake and his son, Kgoitsane Mahlake. NPA regional spokesperson in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on the night of 14 August 2021, Matjila went to Appiesdoring Burgersfort, where the two were staying.

“Upon his arrival, an argument ensued between the couple. “Later, the accused (stabbed) his girlfriend 10 times in the neck and further stabbed his son 12 times in the heart with a sharp object,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. Matjila then left the two deceased lying in a pool of blood. The bodies of the two deceased were discovered the following day.

“During the trial, Matjila pleaded guilty. In his plea, he stated that he saw a text message in the deceased cellphone, which shows that she was talking to (another) man, which made him suspect that she is cheating on him. He first hit her with a bottle of a soft drink and further stabbed her several times,” said Malabi-Dzhangi. “After seeing that she is dead, the accused attempt to kill himself and failed. He then decided to kill the child by stabbing him in the chest.” The court convicted Matjila and stated that there was a process of reasoning, which proved premeditation.

Acting Judge Ledwaba then sentenced Matjila to two life sentences. The presiding judge however ordered that the two life sentences run concurrently. Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, advocate Ivy Thenga has commended the prosecution team led by advocate Malebo Maleka and the investigating officer for ensuring that the gender-based violence and femicide perpetrator receives “an appropriate sentence”. In an unrelated matter, a 54-year-old police officer, based in Limpopo, is set to appear before the Seshego Magistrate's Court on Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed his 36-year-old wife.

