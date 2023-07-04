Limpopo men allegedly kidnapped, repeatedly raped teenage boy while demanding R2 million ransom

Two Limpopo men, arrested for kidnapping and repeatedly raping an 18-year-old boy have been remanded in custody when they appeared before the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court. The accused men allegedly demanded R2 million ransom from the boy’s parents after the kidnapping.

Provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said Phumudzo Chris Nemutudi and Thompho Mudau abandoned their bid for bail when they appeared in court on Monday. “The two suspects, Phumudzo Chris Nemutudi, 27; and Thompho Mudau, 25; from Thohoyandou Block F, have appeared briefly in Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court,” said Malabi Dzhangi. “The incident occurred in the Mbilwi area, in the Thulamela Municipality, where it is alleged that Nemutudi and Mudau, kidnapped an Indian boy and proceeded to rape him several times before demanding a ransom of R2 million from his parents,” she said.

“The two accused have abandoned their bail hearing, and the matter is remanded to 8 September 2023, for further investigations and the accused persons will remain in custody.” Last month, police in Limpopo launched a manhunt for perpetrators who allegedly kidnapped a well-known businessman in Burgersfort. “It is reported that the businessman was at one of his filling stations when the incident occurred in Burgersfort on at about 7.30pm,” provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at the time.

“According to the information available at this stage, a taxi driver was confronted and a firearm was pointed at him by unknown male suspect who demanded car keys, while the five unknown male suspects accosted the businessman.” The assailants subsequently forced the businessman into a black Volkswagen Golf GTI. Police said the Volkswagen Golf drove away from the scene, followed by a white Mercedes-Benz vehicle with registration number 786 AGM L.