Limpopo official linked to tender corruption arrested after she tries to flee from Hawks

Pretoria - The Hawks Limpopo have arrested a 33-year-old municipal official for alleged involvement in tender corruption in Polokwane. The 33-year-old woman was arrested on Saturday, according to Hawks provincial spokesperson in Limpopo, Captain Matimba Maluleke.

Story continues below Advertisement

“The complainant, who is a businessman, alleged that he had applied for a tender that was advertised by the (Lepelle Nkumpi Local) Municipality, to provide road construction machines,” said Maluleke. “While waiting for the announcement of the winner of the tender, the complainant allegedly received a call from someone who claimed to be from Lepelle Nkumpi Local Municipality, and requested to meet with him in Lebowakgomo at the municipal offices to discuss about the tender for which he had applied.” A municipal official has been arrested by the Hawks in Limpopo after she allegedly received gratification for a tender. Photo: Supplied/Hawks The meeting was allegedly held, involving senior municipal officials and the complainant.

The applicant was allegedly told that his company had won the tender, but he had to pay R30 000 gratification. “The matter was reported to the Hawks' serious corruption investigation members based in Polokwane, and subsequently an undercover operation was conducted. “The suspect who is a chief financial officer at Lepelle Nkumpi Local Municipality, met with the complainant in her vehicle near a restaurant in Polokwane central business district and the money was allegedly paid,” said Maluleke.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Although she attempted to flee when she saw the Hawks members, her attempt was futile as she was chased, cornered and arrested before she could disappear in the streets of Polokwane.” The Hawks said the money that she had received, as well as the vehicle she was using, was confiscated. The 33-year-old woman is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

In November, a Limpopo businessman Robin William Southon, 43, was arrested by the Hawks for allegedly defrauding “a victim” of R1.9 million in a tender scam. At the time, Maluleke said Southon had proposed a “business partnership” to a Polokwane-based businessman, with supposed hefty returns. “It is alleged that Southon approached a victim who is also a businessman based in Polokwane area and identified himself as one of the senior officials at Atok mine,” Maluleke said at the time.

“It is further alleged that the accused proposed a business partnership and promised to award him a tender worth R11-million at the mine. The said tender was for installing new pipes and drilling new boreholes for the community. “The victim was requested to pay R1.9m in order to get a tender. The requested money was reportedly paid to the accused (Southon) but no tender was awarded,” said Maluleke. Southon appeared in the Polokwane Specialised Commercial Crimes Court and he was granted R10 000 bail. His case was postponed to 23 February.