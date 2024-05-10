Limpopo pensioner, 71, who had been missing for two weeks, found murdered in his home, tied up with wire

Limpopo police at Dennilton, under the Sekhukhune district, intensified the manhunt for unknown killers who murdered a 71-year-old man at his residence. The murder was unravelled on Wednesday afternoon at Moteti, Masakaneng village, in Limpopo.

“Police received a complaint about the deceased, who had not been seen for a period of two weeks, and drove to his residence,” said Limpopo police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba. When police arrived at the home, they found a woman who introduced herself as a relative to the deceased. The woman said the missing man is her brother-in-law. “She informed the police that the doors of the house were locked, with keys inside,” said Mashaba.

“The dining room door was broken to gain entry inside the house and it was searched. Subsequently the victim was found lying on the floor in the second bedroom.” Mashaba said the elderly man was wearing a blue short sleeved t-shirt and long track pants without shoes. “The deceased’s hands were tied with a steel wire, while his legs were tied with a white dirty bandage and a brown cloth around his neck. Upon further investigation, police discovered that the window of the bedroom was broken by the suspects to gain access to the house,” he said.

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS Members of the emergency medical services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and they declared the 71-year-old man dead on their arrival. “A manhunt of the unknown suspects is ongoing and anyone with information that can assist with the investigations should contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Samson Ntuli on 071 611 2584, Crime Stop number 08600 10111, nearest police station or My SAPS App,” said Mashaba. Police investigations are continuing.

Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. He said authorities were concerned about the rise in the murder rate in the country. There were 7,710 people killed in the third quarter of last year, which is 155 more people compared to the same period the previous year.