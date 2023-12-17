Limpopo police hunt for gang who robbed woman of her stokvel money

Limpopo police in Maake have launched a manhunt for suspects who robbed a 53-year-old woman of her stokvel money after breaking into her house. According to police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, the woman was sleeping when a group of men broke into her house in the early hours of Saturday and demanded her bank card and pin number.

“She complied and they robbed her of an undisclosed amount of money belonging to a stokvel club,’’ said Mashaba. Mashaba added that the woman reported the incident to the police and a case of house robbery was opened. “A manhunt was immediately activated.”

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects should contact Det Const Joseph Segerane on 082-319-9742 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or via the MySAPS app. Meanwhile, Vanesha Palani, the executive for financial management at Nedbank, has urged stokvel members to be on the lookout for criminals looking to a make a quick buck over the festive season. “If you are a stokvel leader or member, you need to be extra careful with your cash during this period. Make electronic payments. If you are the leader of a stokvel, try to pay out as little money as possible in the form of cash.