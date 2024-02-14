Limpopo police launch manhunt for suspect who escaped custody

Limpopo police were on Wednesday urgently seeking the public’s assistance to locate a suspect who escaped from custody. Witpoort police outside Lephalale in the Waterberg District said the suspect escaped on Tuesday, February 13, at around 3pm.

The suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Peter Mapito Maphoto. The provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said Maphoto was arrested on a number of charges. “According to preliminary investigation, the accused was arrested for charges of housebreaking and theft, assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), and rape committed in Tom Burke, and escaped upon arrival at the Witpoort police station where he was supposed to be detained,” Ledwaba said.

How he managed to escape is under thorough investigation, and Ledwaba said all measures were being taken to apprehend him. “Police investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba said. Police urged anyone who may have any information regarding the whereabouts of Maphoto to contact Crime Stop at 086 001 0111 or make use the MySAPS mobile application, or visit their nearest police station.

In a separate matter in Gauteng, an extensive manhunt has been launched for an inmate named Clatta Gumbo who escaped on Monday from the Mamelodi Regional Hospital in Pretoria. The spokesperson for the national Department of Correctional Services, Singabakho Nxumalo told IOL Gumbo is serving a life sentence for rape, kidnapping, and assault. [email protected]