Limpopo teen arrested after allegedly stabbing Grade 11 boy to death in brawl

A heated exchange between two grade 11 learners at a local tuckshop in Galakwena village, Tinmyne Policing area in Limpopo on Wednesday evening resulted in death after one of the learners pulled out a sharp object, and stabbed the other learner in the upper body and fled the scene. The 17-year-old victim, Eliya Phagowas was rushed to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to the injuries upon arrival.

Phagowas was a grade 11 learner at Rakodubana High School in Bokwidi Village. Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the two teenagers were allegedly having a heated argument at about 8pm on Wednesday evening when the incident occurred. Police investigations into this matter are currently under way to determine the circumstances around this incident. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday, September 21, 2023, after he was handed over to the Police by his family after police activated a manhunt following the crime.

The suspect is expected to make his appearance at the Mahwelereng Magistrate's Court on Tuesday. Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo has condemned the incident and further pointed out that bullying at school or anywhere is absolutely unacceptable. “Learners should learn to resolve their disagreements amicably without resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.