Limpopo uncle sentenced to 25 years in jail for raping seven-year-old girl

A 40-year-old Limpopo man has been sentenced to an effective 25-years in jail by the Modimolle Regional Court for raping his niece, aged seven. The court heard that the 40-year-old raped the seven-year-old-girl at the Smashhoek informal settlement, under the Northam Policing area in the Waterberg District.

The ordeal happened in June 2019, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. “It is reported that the victim was called by her uncle in the afternoon to come to his room during a family gathering ceremony,” said Ledwaba. The innocent girl went to the 40-year-old man’s room, and upon arrival, the uncle closed the door raped her.

“The minor child was later released by the accused but she did not report or inform anyone about the ordeal,” said Ledwaba. “Reports indicate that the neighbour of the accused saw the victim entering and became suspicious when she realised that the child spent a long time inside room and informed her aunt, he said. “The child was interrogated and she revealed that she was feeling pain to her stomach and genitals. The victim was immediately transported to the local hospital for medical examination and it was later confirmed that she has been raped.”

The matter was immediately reported to the Northam police station, and a rape case was opened. A manhunt for the uncle was then launched. “The accused was subsequently arrested the very same day by members of the community at Smashhoek informal settlement and he was handed over to the police,” said Ledwaba.

The rape case was transferred to the Thabazimbi family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) for further investigations. He was convicted for the rape of a minor and sentenced to an effective 25 years imprisonment by the Modimolle Regional Court, said Ledwaba. Furthermore, the 40-year-old man was also declared unfit to possess a firearm, and his particulars are to be included in the National Register for Sexual Offenders.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the incarceration of the uncle. “I appreciate the sterling work that was displayed by the police and other stakeholders involved to ensure that perpetrators continuously rooted out of the society for the safety and comfort of the inhabitants of this province,” she said. Last month, a 12-year-old girl was raped at an informal settlement by a man who lives in her community. File Picture Last month, a 35-year-old man appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested and charged for the rape of a 12-year-old girl who lives in his community.

Police said the incident took place at Masodi informal settlement, Mozumbani under the Mahwelereng policing area. “The victim was allegedly walking alone to her residence when she was called by the suspect known to her that he wanted to send her to a local shop,” Ledwaba said at the time. “The victim agreed and went to his house because she was used to him and upon her arrival the suspect dragged her inside the house,” Ledwaba said.

“Unexpectedly, the suspect locked the door and put her on the bed and raped the victim without her consent. Afterwards, the victim was given a certain amount of money to keep her silence.” After the ordeal, the little girl was released to go home. Upon arrival at home, she reported the “horrendous ordeal” to her older sister who is mentally challenged. The girl’s mother was later informed and she rushed to report the matter to the police.