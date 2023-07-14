Limpopo woman lured to Gauteng for fake job, and raped by boyfriend she met on Facebook

The Tembisa Magistrate’s Court has sentenced 33-year-old Thomas Monyai to life imprisonment on a charge of rape, 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, and another five years for kidnapping. According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Monyai hooked up on Facebook and started dating the rape victim.

“The accused (Monyai) introduced himself to the complainant as Tumelo through a fake profile he created to lure her. A few months after the relationship started, the complainant (who was based in Limpopo) received an invite for a job interview at Kempton Park,” Gauteng spokesperson for the NPA, Phindi Mjonondwane explained. “The complainant did not hesitate to inform Monyai about the interview, and he suggested that she can stay at his place overnight,” she said. Police suspect Monyai was behind the fake job opportunity.

On September 2, 2021, the woman boarded a taxi from Polokwane to Gauteng. .“Since the complainant was visiting Tembisa for the first time, the accused communicated with her throughout the journey and told her where she was supposed to get off. When the complainant arrived at the destination, the accused, still under false pretence, told her that he is still at work and will send someone to pick her up,” said Mjonondwane. Monyai then went to meet the woman, wearing a cap and a mask, which was a requirement in line with Covid-19 regulations.

“Unbeknown to the complainant, the person picking her up was the boyfriend she was speaking to on Facebook. The accused told the complainant that he was sent by Tumelo to pick her up. Along the way the accused and complainant passed by a certain shack and the accused dropped his backpack, as he was coming from work when he fetched the complainant,” said Mjonondwane. Monyai and the woman continued walking and when they arrived at some veld, he took out a knife and threatening her. “The accused proceeded to tie the complainant’s hands and blindfolded her, he then raped her several times,” said Mjonondwane.

He also took the woman’s cellphone and her bag, which contained her belongings, leaving her in the bushes. “The complainant managed to untie herself and found help from a security guard who was on duty. The police were called, and she informed them what had happened and asked that they go with her to where the taxi dropped her off. “She was able to trace the way which they had walked, she also took them to the shack where she had passed by with the accused to drop his backpack,” Mjonondwane said.

At the shack, police found Monyai and apprehended him. The abused woman was taken to the Tembisa Thuthuzela Care Centre (TCC) for counselling and medical attention. “The TCC provided continuous therapeutic services to the complainant in preparation for trial.

“The NPA extends its gratitude to State Prosecutor Manavhela Poo and investigating officer Sergeant Tshirindza for ensuring Monyai is held accountable for his crimes. “We also thank the TCC staff for their role in ensuring that the complainant receives timeous medical care and psychological support to tell her ordeal in court,” said Mjonondwane. Earlier this year, a 38-year-old man appeared in Daveyton Magistrate’s Court after he was arrested by police in Gauteng, in connection with at least 35 cases, among them rape and kidnapping.