Limpopo women dragged into sports grounds and raped in separate incidents

Members of the SAPS family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit in Waterberg district, in Limpopo, are investigating different cases of rape which took place in the Naboomspruit and Witpoort policing precincts on Saturday. Regarding an incident which happened at Witpoort, a manhunt has been launched for an unknown man who raped a 27-year-old woman during the early hours of the morning at Kauletse village, in Ga-Seleka.

“This is after the victim reportedly went to the local tavern to look for her brother, and she was accosted by an unknown man at knife point. She was dragged to the local sports ground and raped,” said Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service in Limpopo. After the rape ordeal, the 27-year-old woman managed to escape and reported the matter to police. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS In another incident, Modimolle police are hard on the heels of a man who raped a 17-year-old girl.

The teenager was offered a lift while she was at a tavern in Phomolong at around midnight on Saturday. “The suspect, who is known to the victim, reportedly raped her at the local sports ground,” said Mashaba. Police are appealing to anyone with information which can assist in the ongoing investigations to contact Crime Stop number 08600 10111, the nearest police station, or use the My SAPS App.

“The investigating officer in the Witpoort incident is Sergeant Kwena Ramahuta, and he can be contacted on 082 414 1995, and Warrant Officer Helray Mmola for the case in Naboomspruit can be contacted on 072 241 1676,” said Mashaba. Last week, the Modimolle Regional Court handed down three life imprisonment sentences to a 35-year-old Zimbabwean man who raped three minor girls during 2022. The court heard that on May 31, 2022, that the accused Tinos Chimedze, raped three victims aged between 10 and 11 years and thereafter sent them to a local victim empowerment facility to request for food at Jasper informal settlement in Modimolle extension.

Zimbabwean national Tinos Chimedze was convicted of raping three girls aged 10 and 11. Picture: SAPS The alert founder of the victim empowerment facility who was at the facility got suspicious when Chimedze left the girls. “She interviewed them, and they opened up to her. They informed her about the rape incidents. The police were immediately notified, and visited the crime scene. The cases of rape were opened,” said police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. Chimedze was positively linked with three cases of rape and he was arrested.

The cases or rape were assigned to Sergeant Motlatjo Tukakgomo attached at Modimolle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. Sergeant Motlatjo Tukakgomo attached at Modimolle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. Picture: SAPS “The accused Tinos Chimedze was convicted and sentenced to three life imprisonment for three counts of rape. The sentences will run concurrently,” said Ledwaba. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of SAPS in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed Chimedze’s conviction and sentence.