LIVE BLOG: ICJ hears South Africa’s case against Israel

The global community waits in anticipation as the International Court of Justice (ICJ) hearings into South Africa's case against Israel over genocidal acts in Gaza are set to start on Thursday.

ICJ set to hear SA's case against Israel: What to expect in the coming days The ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention, and said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza." It is worth noting that these are the hearings and not the final judgment.

What is the International Court of Justice, who are the judges and how does the court work? Here's everything you need to know On December 29, 2023, the Republic of South Africa instituted proceedings against the State of Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and requested the ICJ to indicate provisional measures. But, why the ICJ? Who are the members of the ICJ and how does the court work?