SA vs Israel: No attack can provide justification to breach of genocide convention, says Lamola

“This application is our commitment to Palestine. As previously mentioned, this violence and destruction did not start at October 7. They have experienced it for 76 years. Israel continues to exercise control over everything, such as power infrastructure and key government functions. South Africa has unequivocally condemns taking of hostages and Hamas attack but no armed attack can provide justification to breach of genocide convention. Israel’s retaliation has breached this.”

Last month, South Africa launched a case at the International ICJ against Israel for what it said were "genocidal" acts in Gaza.

According to a statement, the ICJ application related to alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Genocide Convention. It said that "Israel has engaged in, is engaging in and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza."