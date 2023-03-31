Pretoria - A pre-Easter clean-up operation conducted in the Musina policing area, in the Vhembe district, resulted in the confiscation of counterfeit goods worth more than R4 million at several shops on Thursday. Additionally, Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said at least 20 people aged between 20 and 50 were arrested during the operation for various crimes including public drinking, non-compliance with the Liquor Act and the contravention of Immigration Act.

The anti-crime blitz was carried out by police, supported by the SANDF, traffic police, customs officialss from the SA Revenue Service, the Limpopo Department of Economic Development, Environment and Tourism, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority, brand owners and officials from the Department of Environmental Affairs. “The operation reached a significant milestone following the confiscation of a large quantity of brand-new G4s security uniforms that were found stored at a warehouse that was not authorised to be in possession of the items,” Ledwaba said. Numerous fake designer clothes, and facial products were seized during a pre-Easter anti-crime blitz in Musina, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “In addition, police confiscated counterfeit goods of clothes and shoes associated with Mercedes-Benz , BMW, Raw, Adidas, Nike, Jordan, Puma, Ellesse, Polo, Diesel, Fabiani, Kappa, Fila and Lacoste brands.”

Numerous fake designer clothes, and facial products were seized during a pre-Easter anti-crime blitz in Musina, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS Fake facial products estimated at R30 000 were also seized. Numerous fake designer clothes, and facial products were seized during a pre-Easter anti-crime blitz in Musina, Limpopo. Photo: SAPS “Two minibuses or taxis were impounded for being not roadworthy and four trading licences were revoked at shops during the operation,” said Ledwaba. He said the arrested suspects were expected to appear in the Musina Magistrate’s Court soon, facing various charges.