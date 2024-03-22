LOOK: Joburg cops recover hijacked health department’s Toyota Hilux, refuse bribe to release suspect

A Toyota Hilux bakkie belonging to the health department, was among several stolen property recovered by the Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) in Randburg. JMPD spokesperson, superintendent, Xolani Fihla, said two stolen Toyota Hilux vehicles were recovered and one was a government vehicle.

“The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's tactical response unit successfully recovered a stolen motor vehicle that belonged to the department of health,” said Fihla. Acting on a lead provided by a tracking company, the JMPD officers promptly arrived at the scene, on Capital Street in Northriding, Randburg. JMPD spokesperson Superintendent Xolani Fihla. File Picture: JMPD “Upon their arrival, they encountered a male individual at the complex,” said Fihla.

“A subsequent search of the suspect's unit led to the discovery of the following items: two hijacked Toyota Hilux bakkies, which were sought in connection with Mondeor and Diepsloot [SA Police Service] SAPS cases; an unlicensed firearm; property suspected to be stolen; and implements used for car break-ins.” Additionally, Fihla said police also found and seized suspected counterfeit government documents purported to be vehicle registration or ownership documents. The Joburg Metro Police Department has recovered two hijacked Toyota Hilux bakkies, ink-stained bank notes and counterfeit vehicle registration documents in Randburg. Picture: JMPD The JMPD also found various foreign currencies on the premises, and dye-stained South African banknotes.

“Upon their arrival at Honeydew SAPS for the detention of the suspect, another male individual approached the officers and offered them a bribe of R3,100 for the release of his companion,” said Fihla. The two men were subsequently arrested on charges of bribery and possession of stolen property. “The JMPD continues to work tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all residents and their property. The department commends the officers for their swift action and dedication to duty,” said Fihla.

Earlier this year, IOL reported that a 36-year-old woman was arrested by the JMPD’s tactical response unit for possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Creswell Park, Roodepoort. At the time, Fihla said while patrolling around Roodepoort, officers received a call from security company Vumacam, alerting them about an eSwatini-registered blue Mazda that was stolen in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga. A woman was arrested and detained in January after she was found driving a Mazda which was reported stolen in Mpumalanga. File Picture: JMPD “The vehicle was spotted travelling along Albertina Sisulu Road and Lyon Street in Creswell Park. The officers pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it. They explained to the female driver the reason she was stopped,” said Fihla.