Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Friday, January 26, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Woman arrested in Joburg while driving vehicle reported stolen in Mpumalanga

A woman and a blue vehicle

A woman was arrested and detained at Roodepoort SAPS in Joburg after she was found driving a Mazda which was reported stolen in Mpumalanga. The woman's face is obscured as she has not appeared in court. Picture: JMPD

Published 50m ago

Share

A 36-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Creswell Park, Roodepoort.

JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday, while patrolling around Roodepoort, officers received a call from security company Vumacam, alerting them about an eSwatini-registered blue Mazda that was stolen in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

“The vehicle was spotted travelling along Albertina Sisulu Road and Lyon Street in Creswell Park. The officers pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it. They explained to the female driver the reason she was stopped,” said Fihla.

“The female motorist was arrested and detained at Roodepoort SAPS where a case docket was opened for further investigation.”

The vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound.

Last year, IOL reported that police at Oshoek border had confiscated a suspected stolen Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV with Gauteng province registration plates, which was allegedly being driven by an eSwatini woman into the neighbouring country.

At the time, police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Klerksdorp, North West.

Police were also probing how the R600,000 vehicle was allegedly purchased through the submission of fraudulent documents.

Members of SAPS at Oshoek border recovered a stolen Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV from a woman who was driving it to eSwatini. File Picture: SAPS

At the time, Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the SUV was recovered while it was being driven into eSwatini by a woman.

“According to the report, members of the police were performing their duties in the border when a white Porsche with Gauteng registration number plates arrived, intending to cross over to the Kingdom of eSwatini,” Mohlala said.

IOL

Related Topics:

SAPSCommunity Safety DepartmentDepartment of TransportCity of JoburgJoburgMpumalangaCrime and courtsTheft