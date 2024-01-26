Woman arrested in Joburg while driving vehicle reported stolen in Mpumalanga

A 36-year-old woman was arrested by the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department’s (JMPD) tactical response unit for the possession of a stolen motor vehicle in Creswell Park, Roodepoort. JMPD spokesperson, Superintendent Xolani Fihla said on Wednesday, while patrolling around Roodepoort, officers received a call from security company Vumacam, alerting them about an eSwatini-registered blue Mazda that was stolen in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga.

“The vehicle was spotted travelling along Albertina Sisulu Road and Lyon Street in Creswell Park. The officers pursued the vehicle and managed to stop it. They explained to the female driver the reason she was stopped,” said Fihla. “The female motorist was arrested and detained at Roodepoort SAPS where a case docket was opened for further investigation.” #JMPD TRU officers received a complaint about a blue Mazda that was stolen. The officers searched for the vehicle & spotted it driving at Albertina Sisulu & Lyon str, Creswell Park Roodepoort. They stoped the vehicle & arrested the female suspect for possesion of a stolen vehicle pic.twitter.com/DmASSo9eAu — Jo'burg Metro Police Department - JMPD (@JoburgMPD) January 25, 2024 The vehicle was seized and booked in at the SAPS Lenasia pound.

Last year, IOL reported that police at Oshoek border had confiscated a suspected stolen Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV with Gauteng province registration plates, which was allegedly being driven by an eSwatini woman into the neighbouring country. At the time, police said the vehicle was reported stolen in Klerksdorp, North West. Police were also probing how the R600,000 vehicle was allegedly purchased through the submission of fraudulent documents.