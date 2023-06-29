Alert police at the Oshoek border have confiscated a suspected stolen Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV with Gauteng province registration plates, which was allegedly being driven by an eSwatini woman into the country. The police are still investigating the valid status of the vehicle after the vehicle was reported stolen in Klerksdorp.

Police are also investigating if the R600,000 valued SUV was allegedly purchased through the submission of fraudulent documents. Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the German SUV was recovered on Tuesday while it was being driven into eSwatini by a woman. “According to the report, members of the police were performing their duties in the border when a white Porsche with Gauteng registration number plates arrived, intending to cross over to the Kingdom of eSwatini,” Mohlala said.

“The SUV was being driven by a woman who is originally from the said neighbouring country,” he said. Members of SAPS at Oshoek border have recovered a Porsche Cayenne GTS SUV reported stolen in Gauteng. Picture: SAPS Alert police officers at the border conducted some verification checks on the vehicle, with an intention to check if the car was not stolen. “It was during this time that members discovered that the vehicle was in fact reported stolen under false pretence in Krugersdorp, last month.

On further investigation, the police officers discovered that the vehicle initially belonged to a Krugersdorp car dealer and during the sale process, when it was sold, false documentation was allegedly processed. Additionally, police also discovered that the vehicle currently belongs to a bank which financed the purchase. “Thus far, an enquiry has been opened after it was established that something sinister is ongoing with regard to this vehicle. The shenanigans were only discovered at the border by the men and women in blue.

“Be as it may, the vehicle which is valued at about R600,000 has been confiscated for further investigation. Though the driver has not been arrested at this stage, the enquiry and all its findings will be presented, together with some additional evidence gathered, before the Director of Public Prosecutions for a decision,” said Mohlala. Mohlala said the investigation by the police continues, with the aim to follow the trail and arrest the perpetrators. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has saluted the officers manning the border post.