LOOK: Motorist carrying ‘substantial amount of cash’ arrested for possession of R300,000 illicit cigarettes

A 39-year-old foreign national was arrested for possession of illicit cigarettes worth almost R300,000 when his vehicle was intercepted in Hoedspruit, outside Phalaborwa in Limpopo. The driver of the Toyota RAV4 vehicle was also found in possession of “a substantial amount of money” when he was intercepted on Saturday, according to Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“Members of the provincial visible task team received information about a gold Toyota RAV4, with Mpumalanga province registration number, suspected to be loaded with illicit cigarettes,” Ledwaba said. “The team followed up the information, and the vehicle matching the description was spotted along R71 heading to Hoedspruit.” Police in Limpopo have seized an undisclosed amount of money during the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was transporting illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Police officers managed to stop the vehicle along the R40 road, next to Hoedspruit.

“The vehicle was searched, and police discovered 728 cartons of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes with the estimated value of almost R300,000, which were confiscated. The driver was also found in possession of a substantial amount of cash,” said Ledwaba. Police in Limpopo have seized an undisclosed amount of money during the arrest of a 39-year-old man who was transporting illicit cigarettes. Picture: SAPS Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has commended the law enforcement team “for their continued dedication in the fight against crime”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Photo: Supplied/SAPS The 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear before Hoedspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday, facing charges of possession illicit cigarettes.