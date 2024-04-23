LOOK: Stolen mobile phones recovered as cops arrest teenage girl for robbing hitch-hiking women

Police in Tzaneen arrested a 23-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl in connection with a robbery incident that happened in Limpopo on Saturday. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the two alleged robbers are scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

“The arrest emanates after two women were hijacking and got a lift in a white Toyota Avanza on the R71 (which was occupied by) three men and a teenage girl. “Along the way, the vehicle turned towards the direction of Bolobedu, and the suspects pointed victims with firearms and demanded cash,” said Mashaba. The vehicle occupants then robbed the two women of their belongings, including cellphones, cash and jewellery.

The robbers drove away and left the defenceless women stranded. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial spokesperson of the SA Police Service (SAPS) in Limpopo. Picture: SAPS

The victims were eventually assisted by a passer-by who immediately notified police. “Upon arrival of the police, they commenced with initial investigations, which led to the swift arrest of two of the suspects within the vicinity. During the arrest, 10 cellphones were confiscated by police,” said Mashaba.

Ten suspected stolen mobile phone were confiscated by the police in Limpopo when they arrested a 16-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man, believed to be her accomplice. Picture: SAPS On Tuesday, the arrested teenage girl and the 23-year-old man were scheduled to appear before the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court on charges of robbery with a firearm and possession of suspected stolen property. “A manhunt for the remaining suspects is under way. The police appeal to anyone with information that can lead to their apprehension to contact Colonel Phoyisa Zitha on 082 414 3309 or 015 530 6211, Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or use the My SAPS App,” said Mashaba.