Lower the volume: Limpopo woman brutally murdered after she reprimanded her son for making noise

A 77-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted to death by her 37-year-old biological son at their house at Ga-Mampa Village, under the Mecklenburg policing area outside Sekhukhune in Limpopo. The brutal incident happened on Sunday night, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“It is alleged that the victim (the old woman) was with her 17-year-old grandson, when the suspect (her son) arrived and played music loudly. The elderly woman tried to reprimand her son but he became aggressive and started physically attacking her,” said Mashaba. The grandson tried to intervene but he was also assaulted. The 17-year-old ran to the neighbours’ houses to call for assistance.

Police were summoned to the scene, and upon arrival, they found the septuagenarian mother lying unconsciously on the floor. A Limpopo woman, aged 77, was assaulted to death allegedly by her son after she told him to lower the music on the radio. File Picture: Ayanda Ndamane According to police, she was heavily bleeding. “The victim (the mother) had also sustained injuries throughout her body. She was certified dead on the scene by the medical emergency services personnel,” said Mashaba.

The woman’s 37-year-old son had already fled the scene before police arrived. Police have opened a case of murder. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has strongly condemns the “continuous” acts of gender-based violence perpetrated against elderly persons in the province.

Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe. Picture: Supplied/SAPS Hadebe also expressed “deep concern”, emphasising the need for a thorough investigation and for justice to prevail. She urged the community to refrain from violent acts when faced with domestic challenges but to resolve their issues amicably. The police appealed to anyone with information that can assist in their investigation to contact Crime Stop on 086-001-0111, the nearest police station or use the My SAPS App.

Investigations are still continuing. On Monday, IOL reported that a KwaZulu-Natal man accused of killing his elderly mother and then living with her corpse for three nights, allegedly tried to plan a memorial lunch for her a day before he was arrested. The 33-year-old was arrested on Friday in Hazelmere. A source has since revealed that the day before his arrest, the accused contacted a well-known eatery on the Durban beachfront and asked if he could arrange a get-together in memory of his mother.

According to Reaction Unit SA's Prem Balram, an off-duty police officer was called for assistance after a homeowner discovered the 72-year-old woman's body in a room. The accused had been renting a room on the landlord's property. Balram said other residents claimed that the woman was last seen on Tuesday last week.