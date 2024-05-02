Man, 25, arrested for murder of his matriculant girlfriend

The MEC of Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the breakthrough in the murder investigation of a matric pupil. MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza commended law enforcement agencies following the arrest of a 25-year-old man suspected of the brutal murder of his girlfriend.

The victim Zanele Khathi, 18, a mother of a two-year-old child, died over the weekend in her home in KwaDumisa on the KZN South Coast. According to reports, the Grade 12 learner at a local school who resided with her grandmother, had been enduring persistent abuse from the father of her child. Witnesses saw the 25-year-old man allegedly entering the victim's home, where she was heard crying out for help as she was allegedly assaulted and suffocated.

Despite the arrival of individuals who responded to her distress calls, the victim's cries for help subsided as she struggled for breath, ultimately succumbing to her injuries. “We acknowledge this tragic passing of a young woman with heavy hearts. “The family was still expecting a lot from this child, but her life was cut short by a heartless individual.

“We were informed that she was taken by him to his homestead last week, returning home the following day with injuries so severe that she could not attend school,” she said. She said according to information the suspect was arrested at a settlement in Reservoir Hills, Durban. “While we cannot bring back the life that was lost, we are relieved that the individual believed to be responsible for this heinous act is now in custody.”

MEC Khoza appealed to the community to remain calm and to refrain from taking matters into their own hands. “We must allow the authorities to carry out their investigations without interference. The successful apprehension of the suspect demonstrates the dedication of our law enforcement agencies to ensuring that justice prevails.” The SAPS has been approached for comment regarding the suspect’s court appearance.