MEC Khoza offers condolences to the family of murdered 10-year-old KZN girl

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza offered condolences to the family of a 10-year-old girl who went missing in Umkomaas on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast at the weekend and was found dead in a neighbour's house on Monday. Department spokesperson Mhlaba Memela said the report of the missing girl triggered an urgent search effort by authorities and concerned community members.

“Shockingly, her body was found today [Monday] in a neighbour’s house after she was reported missing at the weekend,” he said. The MEC extended her heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family, classmates and the Umkomaas community at large. Khoza called for calm as the community grapples with the child’s death after the suspects house was torched.

She said acts of violence only compounds the trauma experienced by all involved and undermines the pursuit of justice through legal channels. "While we are in pain, we must allow justice to take its course and refrain from taking the law into our own hands. We recognise the profound impact of such a loss on the victim's family,” said Khoza. Memela said the MEC has sent a team of social workers to provide immediate psycho-social support to the bereaved family.

"It is essential that we stand in solidarity with those affected by this tragedy, offering them the care and assistance they need to navigate through this heartbreaking ordeal. “Our team of social workers will be with the family to address the situation. We must seek justice and ensure that our courts set an example for those who continue to violate the rights of children in our society," she said. Khoza added that it is concerning that during Human Rights Month, the rights of children are being violated by those entrusted with their protection.