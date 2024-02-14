Man, 30, arrested in connection with murder of Durban man found dead in his apartment

A 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Durban man. The 63-year-old was stabbed to death on Saturday in his apartment in Lambert Road, Morningside.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Nqobile Gwala said the suspect is expected to make his first appearance in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Thursday facing a charge of murder. Police said the victim was found laying on the lounge floor with multiple stab wounds, adding that the motive for the murder was unknown. Marshall Security, a private security company, said they received an urgent call from a concerned client on Lambert Road in the Morningside area at around 11am.

“The client reported the alarming sight of multiple blood splatters on the exterior door and handle of one of the apartments, fearing a potential murder, as the occupants were unresponsive.” Marshall Security spokesperson Tyrone Powell said their armed security officers responded and they gained entry into the apartment and found the man dead. Powell said the suspect was arrested at a suspected drug den in Harvey Road, Morningside.