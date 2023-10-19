Man, 35, arrested after missing Durban teacher found murdered

Police said a 35-year-old man has been arrested following the murder of Chatsworth teacher Priya Bhim. The teacher was last seen on October 12, leaving the Seaview school she taught at.

On Wednesday, Bhim’s body was found in her Silverglen home. Provincial police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala said charges of murder and house robbery are being investigated by Bayview SAPS after the body of a 49-year-old woman was found with stab wounds. “On October 17, 2023, the victim was reported missing at Bayview SAPS.

“Her body was found at her house in Silverglen. “The victim’s vehicle and other belongings were found at premises in Mariannhill.” Gwala said the 35-year-old suspect was placed under arrest.

“He will appear in court soon, once he is charged.” Dawn Gounden, from Renegades Search & Rescue, said Bhim’s family was left reeling after hearing of her brutal murder. “No words can begin to describe the shock and grief that overwhelmed her family after this tragic news,” said Gounden, who is authorised to speak on behalf of the family.

She explained that Bhim had lived alone at the time of her death, and it was her family, who lived in Gauteng, that had raised alarm bells when she failed to respond to messages. Gounden said there has been an outpouring of grief in the community, as Bhim was a teacher who was known for her kind and compassionate manner. She said Bhim’s family was hoping for justice so that no one else had to go through this.