Man, 69, arrested at OR Tambo International Airport for allegedly trying to smuggle drugs worth over R1m to India

Durban - A 69-year-old man is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Friday following a bust at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday. According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the man was found in possession of eight kilograms of heroin, with a street value of around R1.2 million concealed in his travelling bag.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Counter Narcotics Intelligence Head Office, Organised Crime Narcotics Head Office and K9 Unit West Rand operationalised intelligence information and intercepted the suspect as he attempted to board a flight destined for India,” Netshiunda said in a statement. The accused has been charged with possession and dealing in drugs. A 69-year-old man has been arrested after police found drugs hidden in his travel bag at OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Supplied by SAPS The arrest comes less than a month after a multidisciplinary team arrested a 52-year-old man for drug trafficking following a bust at King Shaka International Airport.

In a statement, Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo, said the man was found with just over six kilograms of cocaine, valued at around R2.2m in his luggage. The man was believed to have been on his way to the Philippines. He has since appeared in court and investigations continue. Meanwhile, last year, Insight Crime reported that South Africa had made great strides in seizing large quantities of drugs, destined for other countries. The report noted the confiscation of a ton of cocaine at a shipping container in the Durban Port that had arrived from the Brazilian port of Santos, in July.

Story continues below Advertisement

At the time police spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale, said by March last year over four tons of cocaine had been seized in the country. “Most of these drugs would have been destined for other countries while at least 20% would have remained behind as payment to the traffickers and consumption in the domestic market,” he said. IOL