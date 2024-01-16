Independent Online
Tuesday, January 16, 2024

Man accused of killing grandfather, stabbing his father in feud during flash floods to undergo mental assessment

Hamza Ally appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with the murder of his grandfather and attempted murder of his father. Picture: File image

Published 43m ago

Share

A 20-year-old Verulam man, accused of killing his grandfather and stabbing his father following an argument during the flash floods over the weekend, appeared in court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) the accused, Hamza Ally, was charged with murder and attempted murder.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara, said the case was adjourned to January 22.

“The accused will be taken to a district surgeon to assess his mental state.”

The incident took place on Saturday evening in the Lotusville area in Verulam, when the family members were working in unison trying to prevent water from the flash floods entering the house.

According to KZN provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, the mother, the father and the son were inside the house during the heavy rains and were working together to prevent water from getting inside the house when an altercation erupted between the father and the son.

“The grandfather reportedly tried to intervene and the 20-year-old allegedly picked up a knife and stabbed both his grandfather and his father,” said Netshuinda.

“The grandfather succumbed to his injuries in hospital, whilst the father is still nursing his stab wounds in hospital.”

Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) said they responded to reports of a stabbing incident after 10pm.

He said both victims were privately taken to hospital.

Balram said the suspect was apprehended immediately.

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsMurderStabbing