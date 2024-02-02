Man accused of killing six Joburg sex workers also faces seven counts of rape

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has postponed the case against Sifiso Naseeb Mkhwanazi, the man accused of killing six sex workers. Mkhwanazi, 22, will return to court on Monday for trial, according to Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

The matter is proceeding to trial after State advocate Leswikane Mashabela informed the court that the negotiations for a plea agreement were unsuccessful. Mkhwanazi is facing six counts of murder, seven of rape, six of defeating or obstructing the administration of justice, robbery with aggravating circumstances, as well as unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition. The charges emanate from the discovery of six female bodies at the premises of a panel beating business in Rosettenville, Joburg, in October 2022.

Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 22, was positively identified by five sex workers positively as the man who took the six women who were found dead at his father’s panel beating workplace. Picture: Boxer Ngwenya One of the caretakers at the Joburg premises had earlier discovered a woman’s deceased body at one of the unused offices, inside the yard, and alerted the owner of the premises. The business owner, who is the father of the accused Mkhwanazi, called police to the premises after the discovery of the first body. “Upon investigation by SAPS members, five more bodies were discovered at various locations within the premises. Further investigations led to the arrest of Mkhwanazi,” said Mjonondwane.

The State alleges that Mkhwanazi raped and killed the six sex workers that he collected from the Johannesburg CBD, between April and October 2022. “He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and tendered admissions in terms of s220 of the Criminal Procedure Act (CPA). He admitted to killing the females, using an arm choke, to defeating or obstructing the administration of justice by concealing their bodies at different locations at the premises of the panel beating business,” said Mjonondwane. Sifiso Mkhwanazi, 22, was positively identified by five sex workers positively as the man who took the six women who were found dead at his father’s panel beating workplace. Photo: Screenshot He further admitted to the charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances in that he robbed one of the deceased of her cell phone, and that he unlawfully took his father’s firearm and ammunition.

“Mkhwanazi however, denied raping the females and alleged that it was consensual sex with the agreement of money for sex. He denied planning the murders of these women and said the crimes were committed because the women reneged on their agreement on the payment for sex and demanded more money ,” said Mjonondane. Mkhwanazi insists the women’s actions, of shifting goalposts of agreed charges for sex, triggered emotions of anger in him, as he previously spent 10 months in prison after a sex worker accused him of rape, but later withdrew the false allegations. The State will call its first witness when the trial resumes next week.