Man accused of robbing, assaulting Ndebele artist Esther Mahlangu, walks free

Pretoria – The criminal case where globally-acclaimed Ndebele artist Dr Esther Nostokana Mahlangu, was assaulted and robbed of her personal firearm as well as an undisclosed amount of cash in her home, has been struck off the roll. “The Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority can confirm that Dr Esther Mahlangu’s case has been removed from the court roll by the Mdutjana Magistrate Court on Thursday,” according to NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

“The magistrate removed the matter due to outstanding investigation from the police. Once the information is obtained, charges against the accused will be reinstated.” The case relates to a robbery incident which took place at Mahlangu’s residence at Weltevrede near Siyabuswa on the March 19. “The accused, Simon Rhantsi Skosana was charged with robbery with aggravating circumstances and has been in custody until the matter got struck off the roll today.”

Earlier this year, police in Mpumalanga said Skosana had confessed to be the one who broke into Mahlangu’s house and took the firearm, money and a safe. The safe was found at Ramokgeletsane, a few kilometres from Siyabuswa, and it had been opened with an angle-grinder, according to Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala. Mahlangu was assaulted during the robbery at her house in Weltevrede, near Siyabuswa in March.

“During the robbery, the defenceless pensioner was reportedly assaulted and strangled where her hands were tied with a cord. The suspect then searched her bedroom and took a safe containing a 7.65 mm pistol, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash and bundles of keys then fled the scene. “She was left helpless and she sustained some injuries on her face but was later found by her granddaughter who alerted the neighbours,” Mohlala said. IOL

