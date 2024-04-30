Man allegedly killed his wife and brutally stabbed their two children in Mpumalanga

A 41-year-old man was remanded in custody when he appeared before the Nelspruit Magistrate's Court on Monday facing charges of murder and at two counts of murder. Mandla Mnisi is accused of the brutal murder of his wife, and attempted murder of his two children.

The case was postponed to May 8, where Mnisi is expected to make an application for bail. Mnisi was arrested on Sunday after he handed himself over to the police. “According to a (police) report, a week ago, on Monday, 22 April 2024, a 36-year-old woman was sadly stabbed to death, allegedly by the suspect. During the incident, which occurred at Mattafin near Nelspruit, it is said that the woman's children were also stabbed, allegedly by the suspect,” said Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

“Nonetheless, the children fortunately survived the ordeal. Thereafter, it is said that the suspect (Mnisi) fled the scene and police are convinced that he went into hiding.” A case of murder was opened, with two counts of attempted murder. Police began their investigations, while intensifying the search for Mnisi. “Members of the public were also requested to assist with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect, who reportedly committed this heinous crime,” said Mdhluli.

“Police managed to put pressure upon the suspect through their efforts, and it was not long before the suspect deemed it necessary to hand himself over to the authorities. He was then charged on Saturday 27 April 2024, hence his court appearance.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has welcomed Mnisi’s arrest. “We are delighted with the breakthrough in this case. We surely trust that justice will be served for the victim that was brutally murdered,” she said.

Earlier this year, IOL reported that Police Minister Bheki Cele expressed concern about the spike in the murder rate in the country, with 7,710 people murdered between October and December last year. Cele said this was an increase of 2.1% compared to the same period last year. He said authorities were concerned about the rise in the murder rate in the country. There were 7,710 people killed in the third quarter of last year, which is 155 more people compared to the same period the previous year.