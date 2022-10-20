Man and woman arrested for possession of drugs worth R700 000

Pretoria – Two suspects have been arrested by the police in Mpumalanga for allegedly transporting drugs worth R700 000 in Standerton. Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the duo was nabbed on Tuesday night at about 11pm.

“Police reacted on a tip-off from a community member and immediately responded. Standerton K-9 Unit headed to R23 road where they were backed up by local security company,” Mohlala said. A white Volkswagen Polo Vivo, which matched the description of the reported suspicious vehicle was spotted and the police brought it to halt. A man and woman, travelling in a Volkswagen Polo, have been arrested in Standerton for possession of drugs estimated at R700 000. Picture: SAPS “Two occupants, a 36-year-old man who is a Nigerian national and a 30-year-old lady, who is a South African national, were the only people in the car. Police requested to search the vehicle where luggage containing substances believed to be narcotics were found,” Mohlala said.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the recovered substances were five small lumps of unpacked crystal meth weighing 491g, one medium lump of unpacked crystal meth weighing 439g and four lumps of unpacked CAT weighing 506g.” The man and woman were immediately arrested and charged for dealing in drugs. “The drugs and the vehicle were confiscated for further investigation,” Mohlala said.

“Police cannot rule out the possibilities of adding more charges, including contravening of the Immigration Act on the foreign national.” Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in, Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the members of the community for working closely with the police in the fight against drug dealings, drug trafficking and drug peddling. IOL

