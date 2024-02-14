Man arrested for accosting 100-year-old woman at knifepoint in her home

A 31-year-old man who allegedly accosted a 100-year-old woman at knifepoint in her home has been arrested. Limpopo police said the man allegedly broke into the woman’s home in the Masehlaneng Village earlier this month.

“He was finally tracked down and arrested on Tuesday while hiding in Jane Furse,” provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said. “Preliminary information indicates that the suspect broke into the house of a 100-year-old woman in the early hours of February 8, where he threatened her with a knife and robbed her of undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect fled the scene but the victim was able to identify him.” Ledwaba said police were investigating a case of house robbery.

“The suspect has been on the run until his luck ran out when the multidisciplinary team tracked him down to his homestead in Jane Furse.” Limpopo Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the arrest. “This reprehensible act against one of our community's most vulnerable is utterly unacceptable,” Hadebe said.

“We condemn this cowardly crime in the strongest terms, and we trust that the case will be diligently investigated to ensure justice is done.” Police said the suspect is expected to appear in the Nebo Magistrate's Court today on charges of house robbery. In a similar incident, a 91-year-old woman was assaulted during a home invasion in Edenburg, Free State.

The incident took place in April last year. Police said the suspect gained entry through the kitchen door. A 33-year-old was arrested and allegedly found in possession of the woman’s items.