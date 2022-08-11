Man arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake honey

Rustenburg - A 33-year-old man was arrested for manufacturing fake honey in Philippi, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

According police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, members of the Anti-Economical Crime Task Team followed up information which led them to a house in Springfield Road, Schaapkraal, where a search was conducted.

“A 33-year-old suspect was arrested when the members confiscated a large quantity of syrup in containers labelled as honey. The members also confiscated pots and labels as well as gas canisters and gas burners. The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the Act on Manufacturing,” Twigg said.

In Gauteng, the Hawks said Elyas Girman Ghebregziabher, 40, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for selling and supplying counterfeit goods.