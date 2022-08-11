Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Man arrested for allegedly manufacturing fake honey

A Beekeeper holds a portion of a bee hive that is housed on a farm near Klapmuts in the Western Cape.

A man was arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit honey in the Western Cape. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

Published 2h ago

Rustenburg - A 33-year-old man was arrested for manufacturing fake honey in Philippi, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

The man was arrested in Schaapkraal, Philippi on Wednesday.

According police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg, members of the Anti-Economical Crime Task Team followed up information which led them to a house in Springfield Road, Schaapkraal, where a search was conducted.

“A 33-year-old suspect was arrested when the members confiscated a large quantity of syrup in containers labelled as honey. The members also confiscated pots and labels as well as gas canisters and gas burners. The suspect is due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on charges relating to the Act on Manufacturing,” Twigg said.

In Gauteng, the Hawks said Elyas Girman Ghebregziabher, 40, appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for selling and supplying counterfeit goods.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, said the Johannesburg based Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team pounced on the supplier on Wednesday morning, following a tip-off that he was allegedly selling and supplying counterfeit goods in Fordsburg, Dragon City area.

“The team responded swiftly and found various counterfeit goods stored inside two mini buses. Foodstuffs, skin lighting cosmetics, disinfectants, deodorants, polishes, sanitary pads all bearing reputable brand names were seized from the raid. The goods are worth approximately R800 000. Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused supplies these products to various outlets.

“Ghebregziabher was immediately apprehended and made his appearance on the same day [Wednesday]. The court has remanded the suspect in custody and the case has been postponed to August 18 for a bail application,” Ramovha said.

IOL

