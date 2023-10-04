Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 4, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Man fatally shoots himself while being pursued by cops in the Durban CBD

An unknown man reportedly shot and killed himself in the city centre of Durban on Tuesday morning. That was after he was chased by the police while wielding the gun. Video: Supplied

An unknown man reportedly shot and killed himself in the city centre of Durban on Tuesday morning. That was after he was chased by the police while wielding the gun. Video: Supplied

Published 16m ago

Share

Police are investigating an inquest after a man reportedly shot and himself when he was being pursued by police on Tuesday in the Durban CBD.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were performing crime prevention duties along Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street) when they spotted a suspicious man.

“They requested to search him but he refused and ran away, pointing a firearm at the police.

“Police gave chase and at South Beach, the man shot himself. He later succumbed to his injuries,” said Netshiunda.

In an unrelated shooting last month, two businessmen were killed in the Durban CBD.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said they were notified of a shooting incident on Hunter Road on September 13.

“On arrival they found that the SAPS (SA Police Service) were on scene and had closed off the road. Paramedics were shown to two men who lay metres apart,” Jamieson said.

“Upon assessment, both men, believed to be in their twenties and thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies,” he said.

It is believed the duo were involved in an import and export business.

IOL News

Related Topics:

SAPSNPADurbanCrime and courtsShootingInquestGun Violence