Man fatally shoots himself while being pursued by cops in the Durban CBD

Police are investigating an inquest after a man reportedly shot and himself when he was being pursued by police on Tuesday in the Durban CBD. Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were performing crime prevention duties along Anton Lembede Street (Smith Street) when they spotted a suspicious man.

“They requested to search him but he refused and ran away, pointing a firearm at the police. “Police gave chase and at South Beach, the man shot himself. He later succumbed to his injuries,” said Netshiunda. In an unrelated shooting last month, two businessmen were killed in the Durban CBD.

Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said they were notified of a shooting incident on Hunter Road on September 13. “On arrival they found that the SAPS (SA Police Service) were on scene and had closed off the road. Paramedics were shown to two men who lay metres apart,” Jamieson said. “Upon assessment, both men, believed to be in their twenties and thirties, had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to their bodies,” he said.