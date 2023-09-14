Another Durban shooting: Two men killed in CBD

Durban has been plagued with a number of shooting incidents recently and on Tuesday night, another shooting claimed the lives of two men in the Durban CBD, paramedics said. Garrith Jamieson from ALS Paramedics, said they were notified of a shooting incident on Hunter Road in the Durban CBD at around 7pm.

“On arrival they found that the [SA Police Service] SAPS were on scene and [the police] had closed off the road. Paramedics were shown to two men who lay meters apart,” Jamieson said. “Upon assessment, both men believed to be in their twenties and thirties had sustained multiple gunshot wounds their bodies,” he said. “Unfortunately, due to the injuries, there was nothing more paramedics could do for them, and they were declared deceased on the scene.”

He said the events leading up to the shooting are unknown, and police were investigating. In another incident last week, a community patroller was shot and killed while leaving on a patrol. According to Prem Balram from private security company Reaction Unit SA (RUSA), the 58-year-old man came under attack while driving out of his property in Zwelisha, near Phoenix.

The man sustained multiple gunshots wounds and died outside his home. And at least three businessman have been killed recently. Phoenix businessman Justin Munsamy was gunned down in a drive-by shooting in uMhlanga, while a Parlock businessman was gunned down while offloading items from his car boot.