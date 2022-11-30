Man hit by truck in Free State was not fugitive Bennet Kwarrie who escaped from Makhanda prison

Durban - Police have confirmed that the man who was hit by a truck in the Free State in October was not fugitive Bennet Kwarrie. Kwarrie and six others made a brazen escape from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda during the early hours of October 18.

Police at the time said Kwarrie was the first person to be recaptured hours after his escape. Kwarrie, a Zimbabwean national, was in prison for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder. However, Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said this week that police could confirm that a person who was involved in an accident in Bloemfontein on the day of the prison break, was not Kwarrie, as initially reported.

“A task team comprising of Correctional Service and SAPS members are working around to clock to ensure the re-arrest of the five fugitives,” he said. However, prisoner Trymore Chauke and Simba Masinga, both charged with rhino poaching are back behind bars. Chauke was rearrested while begging in Seven Fountains, while Masinga, was found hiding in bush near Committees Drift.

Their co-accused in the rhino poaching charges, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Francis Chitho are still on the run. Murder accused, Luvuyo September is also on the run. In addition to murder charges, police said September also faces charges of kidnapping and robbery.

