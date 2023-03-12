Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Sunday, March 12, 2023

Man in court for R12 million Volkswagen SA fraud

A fleet administrator at Volkswagen SA was arrested for R12 million fraud.

Published 17m ago

Rustenburg- A fleet administrator at Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) was arrested in connection with fraud amounting to R12 million.

The Hawks in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, arrested Christo De Jager, 59, on Thursday, or numerous charges of fraud and corruption.

"It is alleged that during the period between January 2013 and April 2021, De Jager who was employed by Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) in Uitenhage [now Kariega,] as a fleet administrator became part of a scam by conniving with an employee in Autotrust who was contracted to do auto body repair work for VWSA, to defraud VWSA," said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

De Jager was allegedly paid on monthly basis for orchestrating the payments based on fraudulent invoices.

"A whistle was blown and the matter was reported to the Hawks for extensive investigation. Investigations revealed that during the eight-year period of the commission of the offence, 572 fraudulent invoices were submitted and paid for, thus prejudicing VWSA more than R12 million for services not rendered."

De Jager was arrested in the Gqeberha New Law Court and was released on a warning. The matter was postponed to March 23 for legal representation.

IOL

