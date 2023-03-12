Man in court for R12 million Volkswagen SA fraud

The Hawks in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, arrested Christo De Jager, 59, on Thursday, or numerous charges of fraud and corruption.

"It is alleged that during the period between January 2013 and April 2021, De Jager who was employed by Volkswagen South Africa (VWSA) in Uitenhage [now Kariega,] as a fleet administrator became part of a scam by conniving with an employee in Autotrust who was contracted to do auto body repair work for VWSA, to defraud VWSA," said Hawks spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Captain Yolisa Mgolodela.

De Jager was allegedly paid on monthly basis for orchestrating the payments based on fraudulent invoices.

"A whistle was blown and the matter was reported to the Hawks for extensive investigation. Investigations revealed that during the eight-year period of the commission of the offence, 572 fraudulent invoices were submitted and paid for, thus prejudicing VWSA more than R12 million for services not rendered."