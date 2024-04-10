Man previously sentenced for killing girlfriend re-arrested for murdering another lover

A 53-year-old man, Ntatabuta Maleke, has been remanded in custody after he appeared before the Ganyesa Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder. Maleke is accused of killing his 44-year-old girlfriend, Angelina Maruping. His case was postponed to April 25.

“Maleke appeared in court after being arrested on Saturday, 5 April 2024, at Tsholofelo location, Piet Plessis, outside Vryburg,” said North West police spokesperson, Colonel Adele Myburgh. She said that Maleke allegedly killed Maruping between April 5 and 6. “According to information, police were on patrol when they received information and proceeded to the suspect's (Maleke) residence and gained entrance into the house.”

Inside the house, police officers found a half brick with blood stains in the kitchen, and Maruping's body on the floor, covered with a blanket. A blood-stained chain was also found next to the woman's body. She was certified dead at the scene by paramedics and Maleke was immediately arrested. "Preliminary investigation revealed that Maleke has a previous conviction of culpable homicide after he assaulted his girlfriend who eventually died," said Myburgh.

“Maleke was then sentenced in December of 2003, to 15 years imprisonment of which three years were suspended for four years on condition that he was not found guilty of an offence during the period of suspension.” Meanwhile, North West provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena has condemned the brutal murder of Maruping. Kwena has commended police officers for their swift reaction, which led to the arrest of the murder suspect.