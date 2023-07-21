Man sentenced for illegal chrome mining in Limpopo

A man was sentenced to an R80,000 fine or a two-year prison term for illegal mining in Limpopo. Cheng Liang Tom Chen, 48, pleaded guilty on two counts of the illegal mining of chrome. He was sentenced in the Thabazimbi Regional Court.

According to the Hawks, on August 23, 2022, the Polokwane-based Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Investigation in collaboration with National Intervention Unit, Tactical Response Team, Local Criminal Record Centre, Illegal Mining Task Team, as well as the department of mineral resources and energy conducted illegal mining disruptive operation at Zwartkop Zone 1 in Northam area. "The operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects who were caught in the area transporting chrome without a permit. Chen was amongst the arrested suspects," said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Matimba Maluleke. He said during the operation, the team seized an excavator, a horse truck with double trailers loaded with chrome, a tipper truck, and two motor vehicles (a Polo and a Mazda) valued at over R5 million.

"Chen was released on bail and while he was out on bail, he was also linked to another case of illegal mining that occurred on August 3, 2022 in Northam area. Through the investigation by the Hawks, the warrant of arrest was issued against Chen and he was rearrested." He pleaded guilty on two counts of illegal mining and he was sentenced to R80,000 or two years imprisonment. In a separate case, the Hawks in North West said Magdeline Chengeta, 52, was granted R5,000 bail at the Mankwe Magistrate's Court in Mogwase on Wednesday.

She was allegedly found using a mining permit that was not in her name and was also mining in an unauthorised area. She was charged with contravention of section 24 of the National Environmental Management Act 107 of 1998. The case against her was postponed to August 17, 2023 for investigation.