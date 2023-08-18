Man sentenced for killing fellow student over WhatsApp status and exam marks

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Friday sentenced a 29-year-old man for killing Mbali Hlongwane after an argument over a WhatsApp status and exam marks. National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said Ntsikelelo Saki and Hlongwane were both students attending college at the Ekurhuleni West College campus in Katlehong.

According to Mjonondwane, Saki accused Hlongwane of taking a video of him urinating at a tavern and uploading it on WhatsApp. "An argument ensued between them. The accused and deceased also had another argument concerning qualifying for writing an exam. "The deceased was happy that she qualified and told the members of the WhatsApp group, and those who qualified became excited. Saki wrote on the WhatsApp group that they should not be joyful as other students did not qualify to write exams. They continued arguing on the WhatsApp group," said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane further explained that on October 25, 2021, it was examination day, and Hlongwane was writing that morning. "The accused came to the campus and waited for the deceased at the gate. One of the students saw Saki and asked him why he is wearing a jacket while it is scorching hot. The accused was also holding a knife, and he said he is waiting for Hlongwane, that he wants to take her soul." It was said that Hlongwane was warned by her fellow students of what Saki had intended to do to her.

"She left the campus premises and met with Saki, where they had a conversation, and when she turned her back to leave, the accused stabbed her two times and when she turned to face the accused, he stabbed her again two times on her chest," said Mjonondwane. Saki fled and went to Cape Town. He was arrested in Cape Town, where he was working.