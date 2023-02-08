Man sentenced for transporting over R1m booze from Gauteng to Mpumalanga without SARS documents

Pretoria - A man who unlawfully diverted cargo transporting liquor worth over R1m from Germiston to Ermelo without the necessary South African Revenue Service (SARS) documentation, was fined R100 000 or has to serve four years in prison. Police spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said Maritz Cornelis Hendrik, 58, was found guilty and sentenced by the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for Contravention of the Customs and Excise Act 91 of 1964.

Story continues below Advertisement

“It was reported that in June 2020, the accused intentionally and unlawfully diverted cargo transporting liquor valued at R1 525 715 from Germiston to Ermelo without SARS documentation,” said Sekgotodi. Sekgotodi said half of the 100K was suspended for five years on condition that he does not commit similar offence during the period of suspension. “His co-accused who is out on bail is expected to appear again in court on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, pending Chinese interpreter services,” said Sekgotodi.

In another incident last week, a 31-year-old man suspected to be a member of a syndicate bombing ATMs was allegedly found in possession of suspected stolen liquor and cigarettes worth more than R80 000 in Mogaladi village, Limpopo. “These cigarettes are believed to have been stolen from filling stations during the drop-in safes bombing,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. IOL