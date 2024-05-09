Man sentenced to 10 years for strangling and raping Limpopo woman, faces trial for raping second woman

The Thabamoopo Regional Court in Limpopo has convicted and sentenced 40-year-old rapist, Lesedi Maredi Mphahlele to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 53-year-old woman, whose identity is withheld to protect her. The rape incident happened at Dithabaneng village, under the Lebowakgomo policing area, during the night of December 14, 2017.

“It is reported that the victim was alone at home preparing to sleep when she saw an unknown male suspect inside the house walking in the passage. The 53-year-old victim was surprised because the windows and doors were all locked, except for the dining room window which was broken due to a storm,” said Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba. The broken window had been covered with a box, and Mphahlele forced entry into the house. Rapist Lesedi Maredi Mphahlele was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for raping a 53-year-old woman, and he is also on trial for allegedly raping a second woman. Picture: SAPS He strangled the defenceless woman until she became unconscious.

“After a few minutes, the victim woke up and found herself laying naked on the floor inside the house with her hands tied with a rope. The 53-year-old managed to untie the rope and discovered that she was raped by the accused (Mphahlele), who immediately fled the scene afterwards,” said Ledwaba. After the ordeal, the molested woman rushed to her brother's residence and told him about the rape ordeal. The duo went to Lebowakgomo police station to report the incident.

“Furthermore, on February 20, 2022, the accused raped a 32-year-old female victim at Dithabaneng village, but his luck ran out and was subsequently arrested while at his residence in the same village on February 25,” said Ledwaba. “Following his apprehension, the forensic DNA analysis was conducted, before the accused was granted R1,000 bail. The results later positively linked Mphahlele with the rape incident of the 53-year-old female victim on December 14, 2017.” The case was assigned to Warrant Officer Phakiso Gololo attached to Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) who traced and re-arrested Mphahlele on May 29 last year.

“Through her dedication and commitment to bring justice, Warrant Officer Gololo managed to oppose bail until Mphahlele was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for the rape of a 53-year-old female victim,” said Ledwaba. Warrant Officer Phakiso Gololo attached to Lebowakgomo family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) who traced and re-arrested rapist, Lesedi Maredi Mphahlele. Picture: SAPS The second rape case, where Mphahlele allegedly raped the 32-year-old woman is still before courts. Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has welcomed the sentence imposed by the Thabamoopo Regional Court.