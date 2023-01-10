Man shot dead on KZN N2 by hitch-hikers on their way to the airport

Durban – A KwaZulu-Natal man has allegedly been killed by hitch-hikers on the N2 on Monday afternoon. The shooting incident took place on the 2km before the Tongaat Toll at about 6pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

According to information Raymond Naguru, 48, had been travelling from Ballito in a Toyota panel Quantum carrying medical supplies. It is alleged Naguru had two employees with him, and on the way gave the two men a lift. They had told Naguru that they were on their way to the airport.

About 50m into the drive, one of the suspects who was seated at the back, pulled out a firearm and screamed for all to get down. It is alleged that driver continued to drive and shots were fired and Naguru was hit. The driver is alleged to have stopped the vehicle and to have fallen out of his seat.

Story continues below Advertisement

The suspects then ran into nearby sugar cane fields. According to Dylan Meyrick from IPSS Medical Rescue, they responded to the shooting and on arrival found one person dead and two patients having sustained numerous gunshot wounds. They were stabilised on scene and transported to hospital.

Story continues below Advertisement