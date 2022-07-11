Man stoned to death, another chased to a hospital, after robbing Limpopo stokvel women of R50 000

Pretoria – Community members stoned to death a man believed to be one of the armed suspects who robbed a group of women who had gathered for a stokvel in Limpopo. The incident took place at Madibong Village, outside Jane Furse on Friday night, at around midnight.

“Members of the Limpopo Highway Patrol in Sekhukhune were performing normal patrol duties when they received a back-up call from the police in Jane Furse about a robbery. They immediately went to the scene and upon arrival, they established that about 10 suspects, armed with pistols, had allegedly robbed stokvel ladies an amount of cash estimated to be around R50 000,” said Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo. One of the suspects was allegedly cornered by members of the community and he was stoned to death. “It was further revealed that the community members continued to chase another suspect who then entered Jane Furse Hospital and held security personnel hostage at gunpoint. Members of Limpopo Highway Patrol, together with operational respond services joined forces to rescue the security guard,” Mojapelo said.

The 26-year-old suspect was subsequently arrested on the spot. The other alleged robbers fled the scene using a bakkie, which was later found abandoned at Mamone Village. “The hunt for the remaining suspects continues,” Mojapelo said.

Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe has applauded the “prompt reaction” by the police teams involved. “The speedy reaction by the members that led to the arrest of the suspect is highly commendable. The remaining suspects must be hunted down and be brought to book,” Hadebe said. “We however strongly warn community members to desist from taking the law into their own hands and must instead work with the police to fight crime.”

The provincial police chief also urged stokvel members to refrain from withdrawing and handling large amounts of cash for purposes of dividing it among themselves. Police have recommended the use of banking transactions in the division of the dividends. Cases of murder, armed robbery and possession of illegal firearm and ammunition have been opened. The suspect who fled to the hospital is expected to appear before the Sekhukhune Magistrate’s Court today.

