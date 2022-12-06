Man to remain behind bars for allegedly strangling his younger brother to death after quarrel

Durban - A 36-year-old North West man charged with the murder of his brother is still behind bars. Tshepang Sekomeng made a first appearance in the Mogwase Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Story continues below Advertisement

He was arrested on December 3 after he allegedly strangled his younger brother, 34-year-old Thabiso Sekomeng, to death. According to police, the incident took place at their home in Lerome Village Moruleng, near Mogwase outside Rustenburg. “According to information received, the suspect and the victim had a quarrel prior to the incident.

“The police were called to the scene, and the victim was found dead. “The suspect was immediately arrested and charged with murder.” Tshepang was remanded in police custody and is expected to apply for bail next week, December 12.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena, condemned the incident and urged family members to solve their differences amicably. Kwena congratulated the Mogwase police for arresting the suspect. Last month, also in the North West, a 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death after she refused to go with him to Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

Story continues below Advertisement