North West man allegedly stabbed girlfriend to death for refusing to go to Northern Cape

Rustenburg- A 38-year-old man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend to death after she refused to go with him to Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The man from Lotlhakane in North West, allegedly stabbed the girlfriend on Wednesday, in Lomanyaneng outside Mahikeng.

“According to information, the suspect and the victim, who are both residing at Lotlhakane village, had an argument on Saturday, 30 October 2022. “That was after the girlfriend refused to accompany him to Kimberley in the Northern Cape. The suspect (boyfriend) again visited the girlfriend on Wednesday, 2 November 2022, at her home and allegedly stabbed the victim on her upper body,” North West police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani, said in a statement. The man fled the scene and went to his employer’s house in Matlhonyane village.

“Consequent to being told about the incident, the employer called the police who arrested and transported the suspect to a local hospital, after he told them that he drank poison after stabbing his girlfriend. The suspect is currently under police guard at the hospital and is expected to appear in court as soon as he is released,” she said. In a separate incident, police in Free State, said a burnt body of man was found dead near Tiger River Trust. “On Tuesday, 1 November 2022 at about 11:40, Thaba Nchu police were called to an open space near Tiger River Trust and on arrival they found the burnt body of a man. The victim is an African male who is +/- 30-years-old and has a tattoo of a heart on the left leg under the knee cap. He had no other form of identification on him,” Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli said in a statement.

